The medicines regulator has for the first time authorised Covid-19 home-test kits, opening the way for people to conduct their own checks at a fraction of the price of laboratory tests.
The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has faced calls for more than a year to authorise self-administered rapid antigen tests for Covid-19 and bring SA in line with countries such as the UK, Germany and US which encouraged wide-scale self-testing as one of the tools for curbing the pandemic...
Medicines regulator authorises SA’s first home tests for Covid-19
Sahpra had to ensure the self-testing kits were reliable and easy to use, says CEO
