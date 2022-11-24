National / Health

Medicines regulator authorises SA’s first home tests for Covid-19

Sahpra had to ensure the self-testing kits were reliable and easy to use, says CEO

BL Premium
24 November 2022 - 18:43 Tamar Kahn

The medicines regulator has for the first time authorised Covid-19 home-test kits, opening the way for people to conduct their own checks at a fraction of the price of laboratory tests.

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has faced calls for more than a year to authorise self-administered rapid antigen tests for Covid-19 and bring SA in line with countries such as the UK, Germany and US which encouraged wide-scale self-testing as one of the tools for curbing the pandemic...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.