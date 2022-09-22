Europe’s major stocks markets fell more than 1% before they found support
LETTER: Discovery’s Vitality a farce
Anthony Peerie’s letter refers (“Discovery has killed the Vitality goose”, September 20).
At its start in the early 1990s, the Vitality programme’s aim was pre-emptive: keep members fit and healthy, and save on medical expenses. Now it is a vehicle for the rich and super rich to spend less but enjoy more.
The lower your Discovery option, the more expensive it is to reach certain levels in Vitality. Example: visits to the dentist or to have your eyes tested require you to pay. If you want to use the rewards, you need to be a Discovery Bank member. The richer you are, the higher your rewards.
The motivation to stay healthy has long ago flown out the window. The poorer you are, the fewer the benefits, regardless of how fit and healthy you are.
Vitality has become a farce. There are far better, more rewarding schemes.
Peter Smit
Via email
Discovery cites widespread risks as it withholds dividend
MICHAEL AVERY: Discovery slump in free cash flow form worrying
