National / Health

Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for Covid-19

Deputy President David Mabuza will take over ’all responsibilities’ for the week

12 December 2021 - 22:37 Staff writer
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested positive for Covid-19, minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele confirmed on Sunday night.

Deputy president David Mabuza would be taking over “all responsibilities” for the next week, according to a statement issued shortly after 10pm.

Gungubele said: “The president started feeling unwell after leaving the state memorial service in honour of former deputy president FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier today [Sunday]. Today’s proceedings in Cape Town were undertaken in compliance with health regulations pertaining to hand hygiene, the wearing of face masks and social distancing. 

“The president is in good spirits but is being monitored by the SA Military Health Service of the SA National Defence Force. The president, who is fully vaccinated, is in self-isolation in Cape Town and has delegated all responsibilities to deputy president David Mabuza for the next week.”

According to the statement, Ramaphosa was tested for Covid-19 in all of the four countries he visited on his recent tour to West Africa.

“The president and the delegation returned to SA from the Republic of Senegal on Wednesday, December 8, after obtaining negative test results. The president also tested negative on his return to Johannesburg on December 8,” the statement said.

It added that Ramaphosa believes his infection “serves as a caution to all people in the country to be vaccinated and remain vigilant against exposure”.

TimesLIVE

Cost of rapid Covid-19 test next in Competition Commission crosshairs

Competition Commission sets its sights higher after deal with labs almost halves
National
9 hours ago

SA’s coronavirus cases soar to 37,875 in 24 hours

The record rise in infections comes as Cyril Ramaphosa considers stricter lockdown
News
3 hours ago

Qatar Airways does U-turn on resuming flights from SA

Doha-based airline suspends flights from five Southern African nations until December 31
National
5 hours ago

Most workers in SA support vaccine mandates

World Economic Forum report shows 72% of respondents think they and their colleagues must be inoculated
National
3 days ago

Rapid rise in Covid-19 infections in Cape with fourth wave imminent

Omicron is driving the rapid increase in cases with more than 80% of PCR specimens in the last week having the proxy marker of the variant
National
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
South Africans urged to challenge grant ...
National
2.
Clock is ticking for Zimbabweans to replace visas ...
National
3.
Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for Covid-19
National / Health
4.
SA to offer Pfizer boosters from January
National / Health
5.
Protesters removed from state memorial for former ...
National

Related Articles

SA to offer Pfizer boosters from January

National / Health

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Possibility of tighter restrictions tops advisory council ...

Politics

It is worrying that some decisions are not informed by science, Cyril Ramaphosa ...

World

STUART THEOBALD: SA must box clever to get out of the red-list predicament

Opinion / Columnists

Nod to Pfizer booster comes just in time to increase protection against Omicron

National / Health

Netcare data shows fourth-wave cases are much milder so far, Richard Friedland ...

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.