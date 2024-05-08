Slow growth is red flag despite advances since democracy, Ramaphosa says
The government pats itself on the back for ‘significantly’ improving citizens’ lives in the past 30 years
08 May 2024 - 21:42
On the eve of a crucial election, the government on Wednesday released a report patting itself on the back for “significantly” improving the lives of South Africans in the past 30 years.
This is despite growing frustration over huge unemployment, energy, logistics, low economic growth, crime and corruption, and a rapid rise in the cost of living in SA...
