Nod to Pfizer booster comes just in time to increase protection against Omicron
Research shows a third dose is needed to enhance the effectiveness of the vaccine most widely used in SA
08 December 2021 - 17:40
UPDATED 08 December 2021 - 23:10
The health products regulatory authority has given the green light for Pfizer booster shots, just as research emerged that they are needed to enhance the effectiveness of the vaccine most widely used in SA against the Omicron variant.
The decision by the regulator is timely and comes as the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is taking off, driven by the Omicron variant...
