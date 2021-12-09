National / Health Most workers in SA support vaccine mandates World Economic Forum report shows 72% of respondents think they and their colleagues must be inoculated B L Premium

An international survey has found widespread support for workplace Covid-19 vaccine mandates among SA workers, vindicating companies that have issued such directives while the government and labour oscillate even a new wave of infections.

In a report released on Thursday, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said a poll conducted by Ipsos — the world’s third-largest market research company — found that 72% of local workers agreed that they and their colleagues should be fully vaccinated. Almost 14,500 workers were surveyed across 33 countries and the SA result was broadly in line with global findings, though acceptance levels were higher than in some advanced economies such as the US and Switzerland...