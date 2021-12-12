Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Possibility of tighter restrictions tops advisory council agenda B L Premium

The national coronavirus command council (NCCC) is set to meet this week to discuss the possibility of placing SA under stricter restrictions as new Covid-19 infections continue to soar.

The decision to move the country to a higher lockdown level is likely to be made by the government if recommended by the health department and the experts from the government’s ministerial advisory committee...