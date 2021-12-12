Markets

Market data — December 12 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

12 December 2021 - 21:41
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Fuel prices

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips after slightly higher than ...
Markets
2.
Market data — December 9 2021
Markets
3.
JSE muted ahead of US inflation data release
Markets
4.
Market data — December 12 2021
Markets
5.
JSE muted as markets await new catalyst to ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.