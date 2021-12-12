Qatar Airways does U-turn on resuming flights from SA
Doha-based airline suspends flights from five Southern African nations until December 31
12 December 2021 - 18:54
Just days after reopening bookings for flights from six Southern African cities, Doha-based Qatar Airways has reissued travel advice saying it will not accept passengers travelling from these countries.
On December 10, the airline announced that it would resume outbound passenger services from Johannesburg and Cape Town from December 12 with two flights a day from Johannesburg and one from Cape Town...
