Cost of rapid Covid-19 test next in Competition Commission crosshairs

The Competition Commission says the pricing of rapid antigen tests for Covid-19 is next in its crosshairs after it reached an agreement with SA’s two largest private pathology laboratories to cut the price of PCR tests — the gold standard — by almost half.

The authority, which seeks to prevent abuse by companies with dominant market positions, said on Sunday it had reached a settlement with Ampath and Lancet laboratories to cut the prices of their Covid-19 PCR tests to R500 including VAT...