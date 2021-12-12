Cost of rapid Covid-19 test next in Competition Commission crosshairs
12 December 2021 - 14:34
The Competition Commission says the pricing of rapid antigen tests for Covid-19 is next in its crosshairs after it reached an agreement with SA’s two largest private pathology laboratories to cut the price of PCR tests — the gold standard — by almost half.
The authority, which seeks to prevent abuse by companies with dominant market positions, said on Sunday it had reached a settlement with Ampath and Lancet laboratories to cut the prices of their Covid-19 PCR tests to R500 including VAT...
