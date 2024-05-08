JUSTICE MALALA: Musical chairs after May for South Africa’s political leaders
After the elections, some familiar names might leave the stage
If UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calls an election for later this year and loses, he will resign from the party leadership before the Tories kick him out. If Labour leader Keir Starmer doesn’t win that election, as expected, he will resign and make way for new blood.
What will happen to our party leaders after May 29? We know what is likely to happen if the ANC’s national support plunges to the 40% range. President Cyril Ramaphosa, a pretty decent fellow who largely understands the idea of taking personal responsibility, and knows that his comrades will be looking daggers at him, will find himself faced with a blank screen on his beloved iPad. It will be time for him to tap-tap his resignation letter...
