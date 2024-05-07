George building collapse death toll rises to five

The absence of clues as to the Fed’s next moves has helped market gains continue
Government must stop raising hopes of young people with empty promises
Utility says the debt threatens its ability to maintain essential infrastructure and invest in new technologies
The party’s founder says Zuma’s ‘several acts of misconduct’ have brought the party into disrepute, and caused confusion within the public
Switzerland’s biggest bank plans to repurchase up to $1bn in shares this year
Companies expect business activity to expand after elections
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Zimkhita Buwa, the new CEO at Intellinexus, and company founder Jacques du Preez
The country prides itself on its homogeneity and has long been reticent about immigration
Players talk about their next gig before the tournament they are busy with is over
Had Guevara lived long enough, he would have laughed at high-living ANC members calling themselves ‘comrades’
The death toll from the collapsed building under construction in George in the Western Cape has risen to five.
George municipality confirmed that by 7.15am on Tuesday five people had been declared dead.
“Twenty-five people have been removed from the rubble at the construction site at 75 Victoria Street, leaving 49 unaccounted for,” it said.
Emergency teams worked through the night to extricate workers from the rubble. Rescue workers used sniffer dogs
Gift of the Givers’ Mario Ferreira told TimesLIVE on Tuesday the situation was unlikely to change in the next few days. The rescue mission was going slowly because of the sensitivity of the terrain.
“The situation won’t change for ... the next few days. It’s not going to be a speedy and quick rescue mission,” he said.
The Western Cape’s provincial head of disaster management, Colin Deiner, who was at the scene on Tuesday, said rescue workers had earlier rescued a woman who was then transported to hospital.
“I don’t know what her injuries are, she is alive. We have another 11 people who are alive, but still trapped,” he said.
Herman Pienaar of Love George, who was not permitted to provide information, said the disaster had united the community.
“It is amazing. It is a sad day and it doesn’t look promising, but the guys keep working,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
George building collapse death toll rises to five
Emergency teams have worked through the night to extricate workers from the rubble
The death toll from the collapsed building under construction in George in the Western Cape has risen to five.
George municipality confirmed that by 7.15am on Tuesday five people had been declared dead.
“Twenty-five people have been removed from the rubble at the construction site at 75 Victoria Street, leaving 49 unaccounted for,” it said.
Emergency teams worked through the night to extricate workers from the rubble. Rescue workers used sniffer dogs
Gift of the Givers’ Mario Ferreira told TimesLIVE on Tuesday the situation was unlikely to change in the next few days. The rescue mission was going slowly because of the sensitivity of the terrain.
“The situation won’t change for ... the next few days. It’s not going to be a speedy and quick rescue mission,” he said.
The Western Cape’s provincial head of disaster management, Colin Deiner, who was at the scene on Tuesday, said rescue workers had earlier rescued a woman who was then transported to hospital.
“I don’t know what her injuries are, she is alive. We have another 11 people who are alive, but still trapped,” he said.
Herman Pienaar of Love George, who was not permitted to provide information, said the disaster had united the community.
“It is amazing. It is a sad day and it doesn’t look promising, but the guys keep working,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.