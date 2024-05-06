Business Day TV speaks to Andrew Padoa from Sasfin Wealth
Several people were trapped after a multistorey building under construction collapsed in George in the Western Cape, a spokesperson for the municipality said on Monday.
There were no immediate reports of fatalities, while 22 had been rescued from the site, said the spokesperson.
State-owned broadcaster SABC reported that more than 40 people were trapped under the rubble.
The Western Cape provincial government said it was monitoring the situation.
“At the moment, officials are focused on saving lives. This is our top priority at this stage,” it said in a statement.
“A number of workers we believe are trapped inside ... many more workers (are) down below,” George mayor Leon van Wyk said at the site.
“This is going to be a really lengthy exercise and probably going to go right through the night,” he said.
Reuters
Scores feared trapped after building collapses in George
No fatalities reported yet, 22 people rescued
