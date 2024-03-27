Cape Town’s R76bn budget focuses on infrastructure and water
Property rates and refuse removal go up 5.7%, water and sanitation 6.8% and electricity 11.78% in July
27 March 2024 - 16:04
The City of Cape Town has tabled its budget for 2024 saying it is investing a record amount of R12.1bn in infrastructure, with more than 40% of that going to water, sanitation and sewer upgrades.
Delivering the R76.4bn budget at the city council on Wednesday, mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said infrastructure spend was 75% higher than in his first budget as mayor two years ago. ..
