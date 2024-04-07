Newsmaker
Corporate crooks must go to jail, says former EOH CEO
Former EOH CEO Stephen van Coller says people are corrupt, not businesses
07 April 2024 - 05:56
Stephen van Coller, former CEO of IT services group EOH, says the perpetrators of corporate corruption are being let off the hook while the businesses they brought to their knees, and those trying to save them, are kicked in the teeth.
“The authorities go for the soft targets,” says Van Coller, who stepped down in March after accomplishing his mission to get the once high-flying group back on its feet after years of corruption...
