Suspended lotteries official ordered to pay punitive costs for exaggerated claims
‘The failure to set out even the slenderest cause of action naturally raises questions about whether Ms Nene was competently and ethically advised’
23 April 2024 - 16:19
Suspended National Lotteries Commission (NLC) secretary Nompumelelo Nene has lost a court bid to block a disciplinary hearing involving allegations of corruption from proceeding.
The court criticised both Nene and her attorneys for bringing a matter “so devoid of substance” she was slapped with a punitive costs order. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.