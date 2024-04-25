Former acting Athletics SA CEO pays back lottery grant cash

Former Athletics SA acting CEO Terrence Magogodela. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said on Thursday it had received full payment from former Athletics SA (ASA) acting CEO Terrence Magogodela.
The funds were unduly gained from a National Lotteries Commission (NLC) grant for a sports facility development in the Northern Cape.
Magogodela entered into a settlement agreement with the SIU in June last year whereby he agreed to pay back R388,733.
“The amount is inclusive of interest, SIU legal costs, curator costs and the amount [with which] he was unduly enriched, after the grant funding by the NLC to a nonprofit organisation, Inqaba Yokulinda,” the SIU said.
Initially, a settlement agreement was reached but Magogodela failed to honour it. This prompted the SIU to approach the Special Tribunal for an application to preserve his Gauteng home.In February 2022, the tribunal granted the SIU a preservation order for his property.
“After the full payment made by Magogodela, the SIU will approach the Special Tribunal for an application to discharge his property from the preservation order.”
However, the settlement agreement did not constitute a full and final settlement between the parties.
“The SIU remains entitled to join Magogodela in any future proceeding and claim appropriate relief from him.”
The SIU said its investigations into the NLC found Magogodela signed the NLC application form for funding to construct athletics tracks in the Northern Cape.
“On the form, he indicated he was the project co-ordinator for Inqaba Yokulinda, but he was neither the project co-ordinator nor a member of Inqaba Yokulinda.”
The funding application, the business and implementation plan and an endorsement letter from ASA were submitted to the NLC. The SIU said Magogodela channelled the NLC funds to a property in Gauteng.
