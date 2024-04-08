Watchdog to probe plastics and industrial chemicals sector
Concern about concentration and lack of productivity in polymers market, which relies heavily on exports
08 April 2024 - 05:00
The Competition Commission has initiated a new investigation, this time focusing on the plastics and industrial chemicals sector due to concern about the concentration and lack of productivity in the polymers market, which relies heavily on exports.
The recently published polymer inquiry draft terms of reference state that although SA has low production costs for polymers, the plastic sector in the country does not appear to have gained any advantage from this...
