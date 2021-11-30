Companies / Telecoms & Technology Takealot defends business model at competition hearings The company accused of anticompetitive practices says it is dealing with service-related issues on its platform B L Premium

Naspers-owned Takealot vowed to deal with service-related issues on its platform during an inquiry into e-commerce competition in SA, after allegations by regulators that it had intimidated small businesses using its platforms to trade.

The Competition Commission is holding public hearings for its online intermediation platforms market inquiry, which seeks to explore the structure of the e-commerce market in SA. The panel has heard submissions from players such as Google, Huawei and Samsung, as well as UberEats, Bolt and Mr D Food...