Blow to struggling poultry industry as producers face market inquiry
The decision has left the SA industry stunned as it already battles exorbitant load-shedding costs, along with bird flu
09 February 2024 - 15:47
Even as listed poultry firm Astral and egg producer Quantum ran up losses in their most recent financial year, the Competition Commission has announced it is conducting a market inquiry into the poultry sector.
The announcement has left the local industry stunned as it already battles with exorbitant load-shedding costs, along with bird flu that it believes is here to stay, and a weakened consumer. ..
