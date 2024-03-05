Sadc starts financing facility for cross-border power grid projects
The funding structure will prioritise projects that focus on connecting unconnected members such as Angola
05 March 2024 - 14:32
Members of the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) have launched a new R24.8bn facility, that will pool public and private capital, to support grid infrastructure developments focused on improving cross-border energy transmission in the region.
The Regional Transmission Infrastructure Finance Facility (RTIFF) will prioritise projects that focus on connecting unconnected SAPP members...
