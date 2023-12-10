Business R105bn Coega green fuels plant gets off the ground The project, to be commissioned in 2028, will add 14,400MW to the national grid and create 20,000 jobs B L Premium

Preparatory work has been done on a R105bn Hive Energy UK hydrogen/ammonia project at the Coega special economic zone (SEZ) outside Gqeberha — said to be the largest such investment in the world.

The project, to be commissioned in 2028, will add 14,400MW to the national grid and create 20,000 jobs. It comes with numerous downstream industries, such as solar-panel manufacturing...