R105bn Coega green fuels plant gets off the ground
The project, to be commissioned in 2028, will add 14,400MW to the national grid and create 20,000 jobs
10 December 2023 - 06:27
Preparatory work has been done on a R105bn Hive Energy UK hydrogen/ammonia project at the Coega special economic zone (SEZ) outside Gqeberha — said to be the largest such investment in the world.
The project, to be commissioned in 2028, will add 14,400MW to the national grid and create 20,000 jobs. It comes with numerous downstream industries, such as solar-panel manufacturing...
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.