National

Cyril Ramaphosa suspends Dipuo Peters for a month without pay

Peters was suspended from all parliament-related sittings as an MP for one term due to a complaint that found she breached the code of conduct when she was transport minister

01 March 2024 - 11:17
by Khanyisile Ngcobo
Dipuo Peters. File picture: VELI NHLAPO.
Dipuo Peters. File picture: VELI NHLAPO.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has suspended small business development deputy minister Dipuo Peters for a month. This was confirmed by his spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, on Friday.

“The president has, in writing, informed Peters of his decision to suspend her. The suspension, which will be without pay, became effective on February 28 and will end on March 28.”

Peters' suspension stems from the sanction handed to her in January by parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests.

She was suspended from all parliament-related sittings as an MP for one term after the committee considered a complaint against Peters and found she had breached the code of ethical conduct in her former portfolio as transport minister.

The complaint, launched by #UniteBehind leader Zackie Achmat, included allegations that Peters “was neglectful in her previous portfolio as minister of transport by failing to appoint a group CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA.”

TimesLIVE

EDITORIAL: Leadership continuity is good for Sars

Commissioner Edward Kieswetter stays on for two more years
Opinion
1 day ago

Holomisa says Gordhan has ‘something to hide’ after SAA briefing

UDM leader questions need for in-camera  meeting, with public enterprises committee members asked to sign nondisclosure agreement
National
17 hours ago

Solidarity loses its court bid to scrap NHI posts

Ruling upholds the right of the executive to prepare for legislation before it becomes law
National
1 day ago
