EDITORIAL: No-one is above the law
29 February 2024 - 05:00
For the first time in SA’s history, two high court judges found guilty of gross misconduct faced the national assembly’s hammer of impeachment. More than two thirds of MPs have voted to remove suspended Western Cape judge president John Hlophe and retired Gauteng judge Nkola Motata from office.
This showed that no-one is immune from the law. Even the most powerful and those we regard as the guardians of the constitution are subject to the laws they swore to uphold. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.