Northam to pause development amid three-decade platinum low, says CEO
Company expects depressed prices to persist for the next 12 to 24 months, warns Paul Dunne
01 March 2024 - 10:19
UPDATED 02 March 2024 - 17:36
Northam Platinum will defer and temporarily halt some of its development projects to “preserve capital” as it and other platinum miners grapple with significant metals price decreases.
Market conditions were the worst in three decades, CEO Paul Dunne told journalists on Friday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.