Energy transition leaders want to ensure transparency over spending of climate billions
Joanne Yawitch says a publicly accessible database of projects has been developed
29 February 2024 - 05:00
The project management unit behind SA’s Just Energy Transition Investment Plan (JET-IP) wants to ensure the public has full access to information about how the billions of rand of grant funding and concessional loans flowing from international partners are spent.
According to the JET-IP, the country will have to mobilise about R1.5-trillion over a five-year period to achieve those energy sector transition activities that need to happen for SA to meet its 2030 global climate change commitments...
