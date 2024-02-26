Cagey battery EV industry awaits details on 150% incentive
Policy will determine whether it is enough to encourage investment, says Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa
26 February 2024 - 05:00
A 150% incentive for motor companies to build battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) in SA is a good start, but the “nuts and bolts” of policy will determine whether it is enough to encourage investment, says Mikel Mabasa, CEO of vehicle manufacturers’ and importers’ association Naamsa.
“The devil is in the detail, and we have to push hard to see what that devil is and what are the tools the industry has to work with,” Mabasa said on Friday...
