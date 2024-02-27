ATM challenge of findings on Phala Phala ‘legally flawed’, says Ramaphosa
African Transformation Movement has challenged the findings by public protector Kholeka Gcaleka
27 February 2024 - 20:46
The African Transformation Movement’s (ATM) court papers on Phala Phala were “an unfortunate nit-picking exercise” and did not meet the standard for a successful court review, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in court papers on Tuesday.
Ramaphosa was responding to the ATM’s court challenge, filed in July last year, to the public protector’s Phala Phala report, which cleared him of breaches of the executive ethics code in relation to the burglary at his Limpopo game farm in 2020...
