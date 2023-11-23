National

Police seek two more suspects for Phala Phala theft

Three suspects have already been arrested in connection with the 2020 theft

23 November 2023 - 12:57
by Shonisani Tshikalange
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
File picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL.
File picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL.

The police are pursuing two more suspects in connection with the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm, Hawks boss Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya says. 

“As we are sitting here, we are pursuing the other two. We will be able to communicate when we get hold of them. They are currently not in the country, which is why it has not been easy to get hold of them,” he said.

Three suspects have already been arrested in connection with the 2020 theft.

Lebeya was briefing the media on the Hawks’ successes in the second quarter of the 2023/24 financial year.

In the Phala Phala matter, siblings Froliana and Ndilishano David Joseph were granted R5,000 and R10,000 bail, respectively, in the Bela Bela magistrate’s court on Friday. They face charges of theft, housebreaking with intent to steal, conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal. 

Their co-accused, Imanuwela David, faces an additional charge of money laundering.

The matter was postponed to December 6 for further investigation and for David to submit a formal bail application.

TimesLIVE

Two Phala Phala housebreaking and theft suspects arrested

The arrest of a third suspect is imminent
National
2 weeks ago

JUSTICE MALALA: If Ramaphosa goes …

The president may depart quietly, but those who step into his shoes will be loud
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Thuli Madonsela congratulates Kholeka Gcaleka on becoming public protector

Former public protector advocate Thuli Madonsela has congratulated advocate Kholeka Gcaleka on becoming the new leader of the institution, saying her ...
National
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Police seek two more suspects for Phala Phala ...
National
2.
Hackers demand $60m from TransUnion and Experian, ...
National
3.
Fresh bid to halt Karpowership SA’s Richards Bay ...
National
4.
Hospitals of horror: report catalogues rot at ...
National / Health
5.
MPs vote for removal of two judges as Mkhwebane ...
National

Related Articles

ANTHONY BUTLER: Kholeka Gcaleka owes us all a more detailed explanation

Opinion / Columnists

Siblings accused of Phala Phala theft tell court they are not flight risks

National

Third suspect arrested in connection with Phala Phala farm theft

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.