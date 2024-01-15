NEWS ANALYSIS: Analysts push back on Ramaphosa’s rosy view
Despite party bravado, life under this presidency ‘is not better, it’s worse’, says political analyst
15 January 2024 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa said SA, which is beset by low economic growth, high joblessness, an energy crisis, dilapidated infrastructure, dysfunctional logistics infrastructure, rampant crime and systemic corruption, has made “significant progress” over the past 30 years in building a better life for all.
Delivering the keynote address at the ANC’s 112th anniversary rally in Mbombela at the weekend, the ANC leader said millions of people now have access to housing, roads, education, health, water, energy and income support through a social security net...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.