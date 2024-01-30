Raubex juggles its order book to demote municipalities and provinces
The market will watch whether the strategic targeting of high-margin work through selective tendering bears fruit
30 January 2024 - 19:21
In a bid to improve the quality of its more than R20bn order book, Raubex is looking to reduce its levels of exposure to provincial and municipal government customers in 2024 while increasing its private and international customer base alongside contracts with toll concessionaires.
Raubex shares leapt 5% to R30 on Tuesday, with gains for the past five years now at 62%...
