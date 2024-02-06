Trucks are tearing up parts of N2, says Sanral
The number of freight vehicles on the highway, designed to carry about 200 trucks per day, has grown nearly 140% over the past four years
06 February 2024 - 19:06
The surge in trucks on national corridors is destroying the road infrastructure in the coal belt, the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) has warned.
The agency, which is responsible for the construction and maintenance of the national road network, said the N2 from Ermelo to Pongola is the hardest hit. It was constructed 40 years ago for about 200 trucks a day, but now is required to carry about 2,500 trucks a day...
