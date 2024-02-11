Top Transnet candidates ‘not black enough’
Sources say there is political resistance to naming Michelle Phillips as replacement for Portia Derby
11 February 2024 - 06:08
The process of replacing Portia Derby as the group CEO of Transnet has hit a roadbump as attempts by the board to make acting CEO Michelle Phillips’s appointment permanent are being thwarted by politicians, sources say.
Business Times has been informed by three well-placed sources in and out of Transnet that the board, which presented a list of three preferred candidates for three empty posts to public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, is in favour of confirming Phillips as the permanent replacement for Derby. ..
