READ IN FULL: Ramaphosa’s 2024 state of the nation address

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his 2024 state of the nation address in Cape Town, February 8 2024. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS
Fellow South Africans,
This state of the nation address takes place in the 30th year of our democracy.
On the 27th of April 1994, millions of South Africans cast their ballot in a democratic election for the first time in their lives.
That momentous day was the culmination of centuries of struggle, the struggle to liberate our people from suffering and oppression, from dispossession and exploitation, from poverty and inequality.
As we stood in the long, winding queues to vote, we turned to one another and spoke of our joy.
We embraced friends and strangers alike, encouraged by a sense of a common future that we were about to determine for our country with our vote.
We placed into those ballot boxes not just a vote, but a dream of the country we wanted to build.
It was the dream of a South Africa that, in every sense, belongs to all who live in it, united in our diversity.
The world watched as Nelson Mandela, the father of our nation, cast his vote in Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal; the land of uShaka, a hero whose name echoes across the ages; the birthplace of John Langalibalele Dube, the first President of the ANC, which united the African people; and the home of Chief Albert Luthuli, the first African Nobel Peace Prize Laureate.
After casting his ballot, Madiba said: “This is the beginning of a new era. We have moved from an era of pessimism, division, limited opportunities, turmoil and conflict. We are starting a new era of hope, reconciliation and nation building.”
It is this dream, of a free and united people, that is woven into our democratic Constitution.
It is this Constitution that has guided our collective efforts over the last three decades to fundamentally change our country for the better, and it must stand at the centre of the work we do now to build a better life for all.
Over the last three decades, we have been on a journey, striving together to achieve a new society – a national democratic society.
We have cast off the tyranny of apartheid and built a democratic state based on the will of the people.
We have established strong institutions to protect the fundamental freedoms and human rights of all people.
We have transformed the lives of millions of South Africans, providing the necessities of life and creating opportunities that never existed before.
We have enabled a diverse economy whose minerals, agricultural products and manufactured goods reach every corner of the world, while creating jobs in South Africa.
As a country, we have returned to the community of nations, extending a hand of peace and friendship to all countries and all peoples.
Just as we cannot deny the progress South Africans have made over the last 30 years, nor should we diminish the severe challenges that we continue to face.
We have endured times of great difficulty, when the strength of our constitutional democracy has been severely tested.
There have been times when events beyond our borders have held back our progress.
The global financial crisis of 2007 and 2008 brought to an end a decade of strong growth and faster job creation.
More recently, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has contributed to rising prices of fuel, food and other goods across the world – and has, as a result, made life more difficult for all South Africans.
There have also been times when events at home have shaken the foundations of our constitutional democracy.
Perhaps the greatest damage was caused during the era of state capture.
For a decade, individuals at the highest levels of the state conspired with private individuals to take over and repurpose state owned companies, law enforcement agencies and other public institutions.
In some cases, these activities were enabled by local and multinational companies.
Billions of rands that were meant to meet the needs of ordinary South Africans were stolen. Confidence in our country was badly eroded. Public institutions were severely weakened.
The effects of state capture continue to be felt across society, from the shortage of freight locomotives to crumbling public services, from the poor performance of our power stations to failed development projects.
But South Africans, including many honest and dedicated public officials, fought back and worked together to defeat state capture.
Even then, attempts to thwart the country’s recovery continued.
READ IN FULL: Ramaphosa's 2024 state of the nation address
Address to both houses of parliament in Cape Town takes place in SA's 30th year of democracy
