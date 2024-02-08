Curro struggles to attract pupils as high interest rates hit consumers
Private education group writing down value of 28 of its schools with impairments at R340m-R380m
08 February 2024 - 19:55
Private education group Curro is writing down the value of 28 of its 182 schools that have not grown pupil numbers as expected over the past two years.
Overall, the company, which has 73,159 pupils, barely grew numbers year-on-year, gaining only 112 pupils at all its campuses this February compared with a year ago. ..
