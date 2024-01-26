National

US and SA discuss Gaza war before ruling by ICJ on measures in genocide case

The ruling will not deal with the core accusation of the case — whether genocide occurred — but will focus on the urgent intervention sought by SA

26 January 2024 - 10:35
by Kanishka Singh
Supporters of SA’s ICJ case for justice for Palestinians at the Western Cape High Court on January 11 2024 in Cape Town. File picture: GALLO IMAGES/ER Lombard.
Supporters of SA's ICJ case for justice for Palestinians at the Western Cape High Court on January 11 2024 in Cape Town. File picture: GALLO IMAGES/ER Lombard.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken spoke to international relations minister Naledi Pandor about the war in Gaza on Thursday, a day ahead of a ruling at the world court on urgent measures in a case in which Israel is accused of genocide.

UN judges on Friday will rule on SA’s request for emergency measures against Israel, which is accused at the International Court of Justice of state-led genocide for its military operation in Gaza.

Friday’s ruling will not deal with the core accusation of the case — whether genocide occurred — but will focus on the urgent intervention sought by SA.

In the call on Thursday, Blinken reaffirmed US support “for Israel’s right to ensure the terrorist attacks of October 7 can never be repeated”, the US state department said.

Blinken and Pandor also discussed the need to protect civilian lives in Gaza, and ensure regional peace that “advances the establishment of an independent Palestinian state”, according to the state department. It added the two also reaffirmed US-SA bilateral ties.

SA has requested an immediate halt to Israel’s military operation, which has laid waste to much of the enclave and allegedly killed more than 25,000 people, or more than 1% of Gaza's 2.3-million population, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel rejected the accusations from SA and said it had a right to defend itself after the October 7 attack on Israel by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which governs Gaza. Israeli officials said in the attack 1,200 people were killed and 240 taken hostage.

SA has asked for nine emergency measures, which act like a restraining order while the court hears the case in full, which could take years. The court is not bound to follow SA’s requests and could order its own measures if it finds it has jurisdiction at this stage of the case.

Reuters

ICJ to hand down order on Gaza emergency measures on Friday

Earlier in January, SA asked the ICJ to order an emergency suspension of Israel’s military campaign against Hamas in Gaza
2 days ago

ICJ will rule against Israel but ceasefire unlikely, experts say

International Court of Justice is yet to decide whether to hear further arguments on allegations of genocide in landmark case brought by SA
7 hours ago
