National

ICJ to hand down order on Gaza emergency measures on Friday

Earlier in January, SA asked the ICJ to order an emergency suspension of Israel’s military campaign against Hamas in Gaza

24 January 2024 - 11:41
UPDATED 24 January 2024 - 21:54
by Bart Meijer and Stephanie van den Berg
The municipality of Bethlehem raises the South African flag in front of its building to express gratitude after SA filed a case against Israel at the ICJ, in Bethlehem, West Bank, in this January 16 2024 file photo. Picture: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/ANADOLU via GETTY IMAGES
Amsterdam — Judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) will rule on Friday whether or not they will grant emergency measures against Israel following accusations by SA that the Israeli military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide.

The UN’s top court issued a statement on Wednesday saying the 17-judge panel will hand down its ruling in court on January 26 at 2pm SA time.

Earlier this month, in two days of hearings, SA asked the ICJ, also known as the World Court, to order an emergency suspension of Israel’s devastating military campaign in the Palestinian enclave.

Israel dismissed the genocide allegations as “grossly distorted” and said it had a right to defend itself and was targeting Hamas militants, not Palestinian civilians.

In the ruling on Friday, the ICJ will not deal with the main question if Israel is committing genocide.

The court will just look at possible emergency measures, meant as a kind of restraining order to prevent a dispute from getting worse while the court looks at the full case, which usually takes years.

If the ICJ does decide on issuing emergency measures it is not bound to order exactly what SA asked for.

Rulings by the court are legally binding and without appeal, but the court has no way to enforce them. 

Update: January 24 2024
This story has been updated with the ICJ's statement. 

Reuters

Discontent grows over Israel’s failure to rescue more hostages

Angry and unhappy family members barge into parliamentary committee session to demand action
World
2 days ago

Netanyahu rejects Hamas’ conditions for hostage release

Conditions included Israel’s complete withdrawal from Gaza and leaving Hamas in power
World
3 days ago

IDF suffers heavy casualties, with 24 killed in one day

Israel says 21 of the troops were killed in an explosion when Hamas militants fired rocket-propelled grenades at a tank
World
1 day ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Is the Non-Aligned Movement still breathing?

The NAM needs to do more to secure its place in a rapidly changing world
Opinion
17 hours ago
