Discontent grows over Israel’s failure to rescue more hostages

Angry and unhappy family members barge into parliamentary committee session to demand action

22 January 2024 - 15:04
by Steven Scheer and Dan Williams
A person holds a placard, as families of hostages and supporters protest to call for the immediate release of hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu residence, in Jerusalem, on January 21, 2024. Picture: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS
Jerusalem — A group of relatives of Israelis held hostage by Hamas militants stormed a parliamentary committee session in Jerusalem on Monday, demanding that the MPs do more to try to free their loved ones.

The action by about 20 people signalled growing domestic dissent in the fourth month of the Gaza war.

One woman held up pictures of three family members who were among the 253 people seized in the cross-border Hamas rampage of October 7, which triggered the worst fighting in decades. About 130 remain held in Gaza after others were brought home in a November truce.

“Just one I’d like to get back alive, one out of three!” the woman protester cried after pushing into the Knesset finance committee discussion.

Other protesters, clad in black T-shirts, held up signs reading: “You will not sit here while they die there.”

“Release them now, now, now!” they chanted.

US, Qatari and Egyptian efforts to mediate another release seem far from reconciling Israel’s drive to destroy Hamas and Hamas’ demand that Israel withdraw and free all of the thousands of Palestinians — including senior militants — from its prisons.

The fate of the hostages — 27 of whom Israel says have died in captivity — has riveted the country. But the relatives fear that war fatigue could soften that focus. Demonstrations that initially promoted national unity have become more aggressive.

Demonstrators have also been camping outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coastal home as well as the Knesset building, some demanding a unilateral end to the war or an election that might topple the hard-right government.

Parliamentary ushers, often quick to eject hecklers or protesters, stood by during the ruckus in the Knesset finance committee. One MP covered her face with her hands.

Panel chair Moshe Gafni, head of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish party in Netanyahu’s coalition, called a halt to the economic briefing under way and sought to calm the protesters.

“Redeeming captives is the most important precept in Judaism, especially in this case, where there is an urgency to preserving life,” he said, but added: “Quitting the coalition would not achieve anything.”

On Sunday, Netanyahu rejected conditions presented by Hamas to end the war and release hostages that would include Israel’s complete withdrawal and leaving Hamas in power in Gaza.

After that, the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum demanded that Netanyahu “clearly state that we will not abandon civilians, soldiers, and others kidnapped in the October debacle”.

It said in a statement: “If the prime minister decides to sacrifice the hostages, he should show leadership and honestly share his position with the Israeli public.”

Reuters

