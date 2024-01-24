Inflation continues its downward path
However, economists think that the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee will be cautious and keep interest rates on hold rather than making a cut
Headline inflation continued on its downward trajectory in December owing to a sharp moderation in food and fuel inflation, which reached the lowest reading in four months.
But economists still expect no change at Thursday’s interest rate announcement by the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC), with some factoring in the start of the rate cutting cycle in May...
