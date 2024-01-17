National

Transnet aims to reopen coal lines hit by derailment within days

17 January 2024 - 22:22
by NELSON BANYA
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS

State-owned freight rail operator Transnet plans to reopen the first of two coal lines to the country’s major coal export terminal on Thursday after it was blocked following a train collision last weekend, the company said on Wednesday.

The second line is expected to be operational by Saturday, Transnet said in a statement.

The two lines to Richards Bay, the country’s main coal export port, have been out of service since Sunday morning after two trains collided, hitting mineral shipments already constrained by locomotive shortages as well as rampant cable theft and vandalism of infrastructure.

Transnet said though efforts to clear the tracks have been impacted by heavy rainfall in the region, it hopes to remove the remaining debris by Thursday morning.

“The rail service is expected to resume before midnight on Thursday, 18 January on Line 2, and on Saturday, 20 January, on line 1, subject to the weather conditions,” Transnet said.

Coal miners Thungela Resources and Exxaro Resources both said they did not expect the derailment to significantly impact their exports of the fossil fuel. Glencore, another major coal exporter from SA, declined to comment.

The miners have for years struggled with Transnet’s limited capacity to haul commodities to ports due to equipment shortages and maintenance backlogs after decades of underinvestment.

Companies such as Thungela and Kumba Iron Ore, Africa’s biggest iron ore exporter, have been forced to cut production to match Transnet’s constrained capacity to transport commodities to port.

Some miners have been moving coal to port by road, a more expensive and environmentally damaging option than rail, but Transnet in November announced curbs on trucks going into the Richards Bay port, citing unprecedented congestion on the coastal town’s roads.

Reuters 

Thungela sees ‘limited impact’ from Transnet train derailment

Transnet was on Tuesday still working to clear the line to Richards Bay after two trains collided on Sunday
Companies
1 day ago

Maputo port grows into regional economic driver

The neighbouring country’s shipping infrastructure has gained traction due to Transnet inefficiencies
Companies
1 day ago

Fruit exporters mull legal action against Transnet over Cape Town port crisis

Shipping delays cost the industry an estimated R2.5bn in the 2021/22 season with little sign of improvement
National
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Africa’s treasure trove of indigenous crops is ...
National
2.
Home affairs grapples with authenticity of ...
National
3.
Appeal pending, but Gauteng prisoners can use ...
National
4.
Union says number of Post Office jobs to be cut ...
National
5.
Komati shutdown scars run deep in Mpumalanga ...
National

Related Articles

MPs hear how railway lines declined over past 30 years

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.