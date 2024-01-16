Companies / Mining

Thungela sees ‘limited impact’ from Transnet train derailment

Transnet was on Tuesday still working to clear the line to Richards Bay after two trains collided on Sunday

16 January 2024 - 17:19
by NELSON BANYA
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Change is coming at Transnet with the company unveiling a recovery plan aimed at bolstering operational efficiencies and volumes on its port and rail freight network. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Change is coming at Transnet with the company unveiling a recovery plan aimed at bolstering operational efficiencies and volumes on its port and rail freight network. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Thungela Resources does not expect a derailment on SA’s main coal export line to significantly impact its operations.

State-owned freight rail operator Transnet was on Tuesday still working to clear the line to Richards Bay, the country’s major coal export port, after two trains collided on Sunday, the utility said. It did not say what caused the accident or when services would be restored.

Transnet said no serious injuries were reported after the incident, but that the disruption of services to Richards Bay would throttle mineral shipments already constrained by locomotive shortages as well as rampant cable theft and vandalism of infrastructure.

"The collision is expected to have limited impact on our operations. We are in regular contact with Transnet and expect an update on when the services will be reinstated in due course," Thungela said in an emailed response to Reuters.

Thungela’s shares were down 1.37% at R141.80 at the close.  

Glencore, another major coal exporter from SA, declined to comment on how the derailment was affecting haulage to port, while Exxaro Resources did not immediately respond to queries.

Transnet has struggled for years to haul commodities to ports due to equipment shortages and maintenance backlogs after decades of under-investment.

This has forced companies such as Thungela and Africa’s biggest iron-ore exporter Kumba Iron Ore to cut production due to limited capacity to transport commodities via rail to port.

Some miners have been moving coal to port by road, a more expensive and environmentally damaging option than rail, but Transnet - which also operates SA’s ports - in November announced curbs on trucks going into the Richards Bay port, citing "unprecedented congestion" on the coastal town’s roads.

Reuters

Richards Bay port ‘between a rock and a hard place’

Terminals under pressure to accept more trucks, but municipality fights back.
Business
2 days ago

Vopak consortium selected to operate new LNG terminal in Richards Bay

Vopak, a Dutch company which operates terminals and storage facilities worldwide, partnered with Transnet Pipelines during the bidding round
National
5 days ago

MPs hear how railway lines declined over past 30 years

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says 3,636km of track fell into disuse
National
6 days ago

Coal bosses to fund Transnet locomotive spares and security

Coal miners band together to help solve a crucial Transnet headache
Companies
1 month ago

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Supply chain shocks are SA’s own goals

Moving facilities out of the country will become more attractive to businesses as infrastructure continues to collapse
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
HCI’s Johnny Copelyn and Impact strike ‘smart oil ...
Companies / Energy
2.
JSE thirsts for Coca-Cola’s delayed mega-IPO
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
From the City of Joburg to Eskom: inside SAP’s ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank merger talk ...
Companies
5.
Astral Foods may bounce back in 2024 after torrid ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.