Thungela sees ‘limited impact’ from Transnet train derailment

Change is coming at Transnet with the company unveiling a recovery plan aimed at bolstering operational efficiencies and volumes on its port and rail freight network. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Thungela Resources does not expect a derailment on SA’s main coal export line to significantly impact its operations.
State-owned freight rail operator Transnet was on Tuesday still working to clear the line to Richards Bay, the country’s major coal export port, after two trains collided on Sunday, the utility said. It did not say what caused the accident or when services would be restored.
Transnet said no serious injuries were reported after the incident, but that the disruption of services to Richards Bay would throttle mineral shipments already constrained by locomotive shortages as well as rampant cable theft and vandalism of infrastructure.
"The collision is expected to have limited impact on our operations. We are in regular contact with Transnet and expect an update on when the services will be reinstated in due course," Thungela said in an emailed response to Reuters.
Thungela’s shares were down 1.37% at R141.80 at the close.
Glencore, another major coal exporter from SA, declined to comment on how the derailment was affecting haulage to port, while Exxaro Resources did not immediately respond to queries.
Transnet has struggled for years to haul commodities to ports due to equipment shortages and maintenance backlogs after decades of under-investment.
This has forced companies such as Thungela and Africa’s biggest iron-ore exporter Kumba Iron Ore to cut production due to limited capacity to transport commodities via rail to port.
Some miners have been moving coal to port by road, a more expensive and environmentally damaging option than rail, but Transnet - which also operates SA’s ports - in November announced curbs on trucks going into the Richards Bay port, citing "unprecedented congestion" on the coastal town’s roads.
Thungela sees ‘limited impact’ from Transnet train derailment
Transnet was on Tuesday still working to clear the line to Richards Bay after two trains collided on Sunday
Thungela Resources does not expect a derailment on SA’s main coal export line to significantly impact its operations.
State-owned freight rail operator Transnet was on Tuesday still working to clear the line to Richards Bay, the country’s major coal export port, after two trains collided on Sunday, the utility said. It did not say what caused the accident or when services would be restored.
Transnet said no serious injuries were reported after the incident, but that the disruption of services to Richards Bay would throttle mineral shipments already constrained by locomotive shortages as well as rampant cable theft and vandalism of infrastructure.
"The collision is expected to have limited impact on our operations. We are in regular contact with Transnet and expect an update on when the services will be reinstated in due course," Thungela said in an emailed response to Reuters.
Thungela’s shares were down 1.37% at R141.80 at the close.
Glencore, another major coal exporter from SA, declined to comment on how the derailment was affecting haulage to port, while Exxaro Resources did not immediately respond to queries.
Transnet has struggled for years to haul commodities to ports due to equipment shortages and maintenance backlogs after decades of under-investment.
This has forced companies such as Thungela and Africa’s biggest iron-ore exporter Kumba Iron Ore to cut production due to limited capacity to transport commodities via rail to port.
Some miners have been moving coal to port by road, a more expensive and environmentally damaging option than rail, but Transnet - which also operates SA’s ports - in November announced curbs on trucks going into the Richards Bay port, citing "unprecedented congestion" on the coastal town’s roads.
Reuters
Richards Bay port ‘between a rock and a hard place’
Vopak consortium selected to operate new LNG terminal in Richards Bay
MPs hear how railway lines declined over past 30 years
Coal bosses to fund Transnet locomotive spares and security
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Supply chain shocks are SA’s own goals
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.