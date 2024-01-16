Fruit exporters mull legal action against Transnet over Cape Town port crisis
Shipping delays cost the industry an estimated R2.5bn in the 2021/22 season with little sign of improvement
16 January 2024 - 20:33
Fruit farmers and exporters are considering legal action against state-owned logistics company Transnet National Ports Authority after a four-year struggle with the movement of their produce through the container terminal at the Port of Cape Town.
Shipping delays at the port, caused by endemic inefficiencies and equipment failures, cost the industry an estimated R2.5bn in the 2021/22 season, and since then the situation has not improved. The table grape industry alone lost about R2bn...
