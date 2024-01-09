MPs hear how railway lines declined over past 30 years
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says 3,636km of track fell into disuse
09 January 2024 - 18:35
Altogether 3,636km of railway track fell into disuse from April 1994 to end-November 2023, says public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.
In a written reply to a DA parliamentary question, the minister said that Transnet Freight Rail, which has been plagued by inefficiency and lack of rolling stock with negative consequences for the economy, 4,633km of copper cable through theft from the 2019/20 financial year to end-October. ..
