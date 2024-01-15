Sars wrestles with BP in multimillion-rand tax rebate dispute
Tax agency says 3-million gallons of diesel was not exported to Zimbabwe as claimed
15 January 2024 - 05:45
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) is going after the local unit of British multinational oil and gas major BP, accusing it of engaging in fraudulent tax conduct at the expense of the fiscus.
SA’s tax laws make provision for Sars to refund excise duties, fuel levies and Road Accident Fund (RAF) levies paid on fuel manufactured in SA but ultimately exported elsewhere...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.