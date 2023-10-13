Sars goes after coal syndicates at Eskom for tax crimes worth R500m
Inter-governmental search and seizure operation carried out across five provinces
13 October 2023 - 05:00
Coal-smuggling syndicates whose modus operandi includes hijacking deliveries of high-grade coal to Eskom and swapping them with lower-grade product are being targeted by the SA Revenue Service (Sars) for alleged tax crimes amounting to R500m.
Sars said on Thursday a “massive intergovernmental search and seizure operation across five provinces was carried out to break the back of a sophisticated criminal syndicate of alleged coal smugglers”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.