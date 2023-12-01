Recovery of state capture funds ‘is still slow’
Presidency says there has been some progress and it has recovered R5.4bn of the estimated R57bn stolen
01 December 2023 - 05:00
The state has recovered R5.4bn, including R2.9bn in cash, out of an estimated R57bn worth of funds that were stolen during the state capture era, the presidency said.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office on Wednesday released a progress report on the government’s move to implement the recommendations of the state capture commission of inquiry which released its final report in 2022...
