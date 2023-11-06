Inside government’s plan to tackle tax evasion and money-laundering
Authorities move to increase collaboration within state institutions to unmask beneficial ownerships
06 November 2023 - 05:00
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) might soon be allowed to share taxpayer information with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC), the directorate for nonprofit organisations (NPOs) and the master of the high court to make it easier for authorities to curb money-laundering activities.
The move is in response to concern raised by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which said laws were too lax to rein in money-laundering and terror-financing activities, missteps that saw SA greylisted in February...
