WATCH: Roy Moodley-founded security firm scores Sars tender

04 October 2023 - 15:46
The SA Revenue Service head office in Pretoria. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
In a controversial development, a company founded by Roy Moodley — a figure known for his business controversies — and currently run by his son, has been granted a significant contract to provide “national physical security services” to the Revenue Service.

The contract, awarded in August, has raised concern due to its undisclosed duration and value. This news follows reports that Royal Security secured a substantial security contract earlier in 2023.

Business Day TV discussed the story in detail with Business Day companies and markets editor Kabelo Khumalo.

