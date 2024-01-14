Load-shedding will be implemented at stage3 until Thursday, Eskom says.
The higher stage kicked in on Saturday after six generating units were shut down. The energy utility had feared the enforced cuts would need to move to stage 4‚ but this was averted due to “a slight improvement in generation capacity‚ as well as the recovery of emergency reserves for the week ahead”.
On Sunday‚ Eskom said: “Due to the sustained generation performance and the recovery of emergency reserves for the week ahead‚ stage 3 load-shedding will continue to be implemented until 5am on Thursday.
“Eskom power station general managers and their teams are working diligently to ensure that 2‚721MW of generating capacity is returned to service by Wednesday. Planned outages which are implemented to improve the reliability of the generation fleet are currently at 8‚843MW while unplanned outages are at 13‚981MW of generating capacity.”
Technicians are also working to restore damaged lines in KwaZulu-Natal‚ after a storm swept through parts of the province on Saturday. Eskom said the worst affected areas are: Pietermaritzburg‚ Margate‚ Kokstad‚ Newcastle‚ Ladysmith‚ KwaDukuza‚ Zululand and Empangeni.
Stage 3 load-shedding in force for most of the week
Eskom says a slight improvement in generation capacity helped avoid stage 4
Load-shedding will be implemented at stage3 until Thursday, Eskom says.
The higher stage kicked in on Saturday after six generating units were shut down. The energy utility had feared the enforced cuts would need to move to stage 4‚ but this was averted due to “a slight improvement in generation capacity‚ as well as the recovery of emergency reserves for the week ahead”.
On Sunday‚ Eskom said: “Due to the sustained generation performance and the recovery of emergency reserves for the week ahead‚ stage 3 load-shedding will continue to be implemented until 5am on Thursday.
“Eskom power station general managers and their teams are working diligently to ensure that 2‚721MW of generating capacity is returned to service by Wednesday. Planned outages which are implemented to improve the reliability of the generation fleet are currently at 8‚843MW while unplanned outages are at 13‚981MW of generating capacity.”
Technicians are also working to restore damaged lines in KwaZulu-Natal‚ after a storm swept through parts of the province on Saturday. Eskom said the worst affected areas are: Pietermaritzburg‚ Margate‚ Kokstad‚ Newcastle‚ Ladysmith‚ KwaDukuza‚ Zululand and Empangeni.
TimesLIVE
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Attention will be on retail performance and mining output
Astral Foods may bounce back in 2024 after torrid year
Early fourth quarter figures point to a technical recession
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Q&A: Scatec sees private producers emerging as SA’s generating engine
SA must build 6,000km of power lines in three years, says Ramokgopa
Government wants to finalise new energy plan by end-May
Eskom transmission company a step closer with appointment of board
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.