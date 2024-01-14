National

Stage 3 load-shedding in force for most of the week

Eskom says a slight improvement in generation capacity helped avoid stage 4

14 January 2024 - 22:40
by Timeslive
Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

Load-shedding will be implemented at stage3 until Thursday, Eskom says.

The higher stage kicked in on Saturday after six generating units were shut down. The energy utility had feared the enforced cuts would need to move to stage 4‚ but this was averted due to “a slight improvement in generation capacity‚ as well as the recovery of emergency reserves for the week ahead”.

On Sunday‚ Eskom said: “Due to the sustained generation performance and the recovery of emergency reserves for the week ahead‚ stage 3 load-shedding will continue to be implemented until 5am on Thursday.

“Eskom power station general managers and their teams are working diligently to ensure that 2‚721MW of generating capacity is returned to service by Wednesday. Planned outages which are implemented to improve the reliability of the generation fleet are currently at 8‚843MW while unplanned outages are at 13‚981MW of generating capacity.”

Technicians are also working to restore damaged lines in KwaZulu-Natal‚ after a storm swept through parts of the province on Saturday. Eskom said the worst affected areas are: Pietermaritzburg‚ Margate‚ Kokstad‚ Newcastle‚ Ladysmith‚ KwaDukuza‚ Zululand and Empangeni.

TimesLIVE 

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Attention will be on retail performance and mining output

Observers will be watching to see whether Black Friday was significantly better than in 2022
Economy
5 hours ago

Astral Foods may bounce back in 2024 after torrid year

Rolling blackouts, water disruptions and bird flu cost the poultry producer about R2bn in the year to September
Companies
6 hours ago

Early fourth quarter figures point to a technical recession

Due to the Eskom and Transnet woes a big improvement in 2024 is unlikely, analyst says
Economy
4 days ago
