Government wants to finalise new energy plan by end-May
But department of mineral resources & energy doubts deadline will be met
09 January 2024 - 20:23
The department of mineral resources & energy wants to have the final version of the Integrated Resources Plan (IRP) 2023, which has been widely criticised for lacking ambition in terms of adding new renewable energy capacity to the grid, to be ready by the end of May.
However, the department’s director-general, Jacob Mbele, said on Tuesday he doubts whether this timeline could be met...
